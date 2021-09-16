Ben Cobb to Join ES Magazine as Editor

LONDON — British newspaper The Evening Standard’s Friday fashion, culture and lifestyle supplement ES Magazine has appointed Ben Cobb as its new editor.

A veteran of London’s fashion media scene, Cobb will commence his role at the weekly title on Oct. 4, succeeding longtime editor Laura Weir, who has gone freelance.

The publication said Cobb’s vision for ES Magazine will see “a sharpening of digital innovation, introducing dynamic new creative voices and extending the magazine’s storytelling from the page into moving images and real-life experiences.”

“As a Londoner, ES has always been a part of my life. It’s a privilege to edit such an iconic London brand. I’m excited to work with the ES team on capturing the energetic soul of this city and reaching a powerful community in London and beyond,” he said.

Cobb is also excited about this new experience.

“The team there is really strong. They have been doing an incredible job in the past 18 months during this challenging time. I have to rely on them to get the magazine out once a week. I came from this world of style bible, biannual publications. This kind of pace and speed is really new for me. I am looking to getting into that rhythm,” he added.

Emily Sheffield, editor of the Evening Standard, described Cobb as “an exceptional style and culture editor with impeccable fashion credentials.”

“I couldn’t be more pleased that he is taking the helm of ES Magazine. At such an important and exciting time for London’s vibrant style and culture scene, Ben is the perfect person to further strengthen ES Magazine’s incredible reputation for inspiring interviews and features, and as the go-to guide for everything you need to know about what to wear, see, eat, drink and do. I know he will innovate to take ES Magazine to a new level — both digitally and in print.”

Cobb is best known for spending over a decade at Dazed Group’s British fashion title Another Man, in roles including editor in chief, before joining now-defunct Love as co-editor in chief in early 2020. He later helped to launch Perfect Magazine alongside former Love colleague, stylist Katie Grand.

He said his focus and commitment moving forward will be with ES Magazine, as it’s “a full, longtime-consuming chapter,” but he is open about working together with Grand sometime in the future when the opportunity is right. He added that she has been very supportive in helping him land the new role.