It’s time for Ben Cobb, almost as famous for his Seventies-style moustache as he is for his fashion magazine editing abilities, to move on to new pastures — but he’s not yet ready to reveal where they may be.

Cobb has decided to leave biannual British men’s fashion magazine Another Man, which he joined as editor 10 years ago, later becoming editor in chief in 2015.

“I’ve been at Another Man for 10 years this month, and a decade is a milestone. I’ve had an incredible experience at Another Man and I’m immensely proud of what I’ve achieved there creatively and commercially. I’m leaving the magazine in the best shape in its history so it just feels like the right moment,” he told WWD. “It’s always good to leave on a high.”

Under Cobb’s watch, the likes of Harry Styles, David Beckham and Keith Richards all appeared on Another Man’s covers, while it scored exclusive interviews with Alex Turner, David Lynch and John Galliano and launched special projects with Nick Cave, The Rolling Stones and NASA.

Cobb was also instrumental in Another Man’s online debut in 2017, which features, among other content, men’s wear show coverage.

“I’m very proud of every issue we’ve put out,” added Cobb, who sneaked out of a dinner in London to chat. “There have been huge moments like the Harry Style issues which were three huge cover stories with him, and curating the whole document was a major moment. I’m also proud of us launching the web site two years ago, but I think more than anything I’m very proud of our singular vision and how we always stayed true to that.”

As for what’s next, Cobb declined to reveal if he had anything lined up, although he confirmed that he wouldn’t be going directly to another magazine and gave a teaser of what could be in the cards.

“I think it’s a very special time in the industry right now. The landscape is changing and things are shifting a lot. It’s no longer so linear and I’m excited to explore this new era,” he said.

“Over the last few years I’ve been involved in some amazing projects beyond the magazine, from consulting with fashion houses to curating content with filmmakers and recently I had a lot of fun hosting a chat show with Love magazine,” he said. “I’m interested in developing all these different forms of storytelling. I’m curious where they all might lead. That’s really all I can say at this stage. I’m not in a rush to jump in anything. Really what I want to do is explore how all these different elements can come together.”

In a statement, Jefferson Hack, chief executive officer and cofounder of Dazed Media, the publisher of Another Man, thanked Cobb for his “outstanding contribution” to the magazine. “He has been an incredible leader, collaborator and colleague and we will miss his unique presence. We wish him all the best for his next adventure,” Hack said.

This was not the only news to come out of Dazed on Thursday. Emma Wyman was named fashion director at Dazed magazine, commencing with the spring 2020 issue. Wyman was previously senior fashion editor.