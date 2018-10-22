Berns Communications Group public relations has launched a retail consumer practice led by Alissa Heumann, who has been named senior vice president and director of consumer marketing.

Heumann, formerly director of public relations at Lord & Taylor, will lead a team focused on fashion and influencer relations. Before L&T, Heumann held communications roles at Lividini & Co. and Victoria Beckham.

“Alissa brings deep retail and fashion expertise that strongly complements our skills and relationships,” said Stacy Berns, president of BCG, adding that the company intends to “connect the industry on an even deeper level and provide new services that best serve our clients.”

“We have always really focused on the business side, but many of the companies we work with require both business and consumer public relations,” said Berns, adding that she expects to draw additional clients by expanding BCG’s services. She said Heumann will be involved in store openings, product launches, consumer trends and other topics.

“We have an influencer network on the B2B side. She has an influencer network on the consumer side,” said Berns. “There are a lot of companies we have that require both business and consumer p.r.”

The news follows BCG’s launch of its Retail Influencer Network this past spring. The network, which was created to meet newly defined consumer demands, is a collection of industry experts. “The prestigious group of thought leaders works to close the knowledge gap between traditional retail and fashion and technology innovations,” said Berns.

Berns has been focusing on retail, fashion, e-commerce and consumer goods businesses, and is known for connecting the worlds of commerce and technology with retail and fashion. The firm listed Alibaba, Global Brands Group, Li & Fung, Loop Commerce and PredictSpring as among its clients.