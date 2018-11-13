Bespoke Post, a subscription and e-commerce service for men, is partnering with Women’s Health magazine for a limited-edition holiday box for women called Unplug.

This is the third women’s-only initiative for the brand and it is being targeted not only to women, but also to the company’s male customers as an opportunity to purchase gifts for the women in their lives. The association with the magazine, however, allows Bespoke Post to offer what it is calling “an editorially curated box themed around self-care and creating a restorative night in.”

“One of our goals at Women’s Health is to elevate your everyday routine with little moments that nourish your body and soul,” said Women’s Health editor has in chief, Liz Plosser. “Whether that means pouring a cup of tea or slipping on a pair of cozy socks, we believe that when you take time to feel good on the inside, you absolutely glow on the outside, too. This box gives women the tools to enjoy some much-needed time to themselves and escape the craze of the holiday season.”

The box will be featured in the December issue of the magazine, which will be on newsstands on Nov. 20. It will include products valued at more than $105, featuring a Serene House essential oil diffuser and peppermint essential oil, Etiquette cashmere merino socks, Live 24K Golden Fuel turmeric-collagen blend “golden mylk” and Latika Soap lavender fizzy bath bomb.

It will sell for $45 for Bespoke Post members and $55 for nonmembers. Women’s Health readers receive a 10 percent discount by entering a special code at checkout. The box is available on the Bespoke Post web site.

“We’ve never partnered with a women’s media brand before, so we were excited to team up with Women’s Health, tastemakers in the wellness space, to create this unique box,” said Bespoke Post cofounder Rishi Prabhu. “While the majority of our customers are men, we always see an uptick in traffic from women looking for gifts during the holidays. We realized that this could be a great opportunity to offer curated boxes for those shoppers as well.”

Bespoke Post started in 2011 in New York. The other two women’s-specific boxes were for holiday 2017, a collection that was reissued for Valentine’s Day, as well as Mother’s Day this year.