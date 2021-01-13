The Presidential Inaugural Committee revealed Wednesday its “Celebrating America” primetime special to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ inauguration.

The special, which is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 8:30 p.m., will be hosted by Tom Hanks and include remarks from Biden and Harris. Musicians such as Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons will also perform during the special. More performers will be revealed leading up to the special.

The 90-minute special is meant to “celebrate the beginning of a new national journey toward a America united” and will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild,” according to a release by the committee.

“Celebrating America” will air on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC and will be streamed on the Presidential Inaugural Committee’s social media channels. It will also be streamed through Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, AT&T DirecTV and U-verse.

Despite the deadly pro-Trump insurrection at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, Biden and Harris’ inauguration is still taking place with increased safety security measures in place.

