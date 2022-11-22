×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Black Friday Preview: Uncertainty Rising

Accessories

Footwear Entrepreneur Quinto Casadei Dies at 88

Fashion

Raf Simons Shutters Namesake Label

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Iger's reinstatement as CEO of The Walt Disney Company was cheered by employees, the Hollywood community and Wall Street, but economic headwinds remain.

Robert Iger (with Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery at a 2019 charity event) returns to Disney.
Robert Iger (with Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery at a 2019 charity event) returns to Disney during a time of economic unvertainty. Michael Buckner/WWD

If Bob Iger’s return to Disney — and Bob Chapek’s defenestration — is almost universally celebrated at Disney headquarters in Burbank, California, it is nevertheless a stark acknowledgement that the Mouse House is no longer bulletproof in the zero-sum streaming wars.

When Iger stepped down as chief executive officer in February 2020, handing the reigns to his handpicked successor, the pandemic was mere weeks away from spurring a global shutdown. (Iger remained chairman and officially retired from Disney at the end of 2021. In announcing his return, the Disney board noted that Iger’s current tenure would conclude after two years.) Managing through an unprecedented pandemic that shuttered movie theaters and theme parks worldwide, Chapek quickly reoriented the company toward streaming, burning through cash and leaving a trail of bruised egos in his wake. In hindsight, it was as an ill-fated pivot that — along with an apparent lack of interpersonal savvy so critical to Hollywood relationship management — would be his undoing.

Related Galleries

Analysts complained that Chapek, in an effort to broaden the content offerings on Disney+, diluted the potency of the Disney brand. And in the most recent fiscal quarter, the company’s streaming platforms — Disney+, Hulu (a third of which is still owned by Comcast) and ESPN+ — lost a stunning $1.5 billion. A Disney+ subscription price hike, which will take effect Dec. 8, would do little to stanch the bleeding. The current commercial-free version of Disney+ will jump $3 to $10.99 each month, while a new ad-supported version will cost subscribers $7.99.

Wall Street reacted swiftly, sending Disney’s stock price plummeting 13 percent, the steepest decline since the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

“We would hope and expect that Mr. Iger examines the investment plans at Disney+ and refocuses their investment on areas of franchise strength and away from broader general entertainment content,” MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson wrote in a note to clients.

And then there are the more obvious self-inflicted wounds: an imbroglio with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the state’s legislation prohibiting classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in elementary schools, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law; a messy legal spat with Scarlett Johansson over profits from Marvel’s “Black Widow” that smacked of misogyny, and a clumsy effort to juice theme park profits by charging customers for fast access that alienated the Disney faithful.

But Iger’s first directive since the Disney board announced his sudden return has been to unwind Chapek’s unpopular executive reorganizing. In 2020, Chapek concentrated distribution responsibility for all of the company’s content under a new division, Disney Media and Entertainment Division led by Kareem Daniel. The move conferred enormous power on Daniel, a Chapek protégé, and stripped autonomy from Disney’s movie and television studio executives. Suddenly Daniel (who was first hired as an intern by Chapek) and his team were deciding which movies and TV shows would air on Disney+ or in theaters, and they had purview of content for ABC and Hulu. It was enormously unpopular inside Disney, multiple sources said.

(Disney declined to make executives available for interviews.)

“It is my intention to restructure things in a way that honors and respects creativity as the heart and soul of who we are,” Iger wrote in a note to employees on Nov. 21. “As you know, this is a time of enormous change and challenges in our industry, and our work will also focus on creating a more efficient and cost-effective structure.”

Daniel will leave the company, while top Disney executives including head of general entertainment Dana Walden, content studios head Alan Bergman; ESPN chief James Pitaro and chief financial officer Christine McCarthy, will help devise the new leadership structure. The move has also spurred whispers that ousted TV chief Peter Rice might return to the company. Rice, like Walden, came to Disney from Fox after Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox assets. Rice’s detractors inside Disney contend that he never adjusted to the culture.

But Iger’s honeymoon may be short-lived, for he assumes the top job (for the second time) under very different environmental circumstances. The headwinds are severe: a looming recession that could eat into theme park attendance; declining linear TV ratings and ad revenue; the scourge of cord cutting and a stock market that is now highly skeptical of the streaming business. Disney, like its competitors including Netflix and Paramount, has seen its market valuation evaporate, losing 40 percent of its stock value since January.  

“The board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the company through this pivotal period,” Disney chairman Susan Arnold, wrote in a statement announcing Iger’s return to the company.

The Iger news spurred a stock bump; Disney rose 10 percent, or $12 billion in value, on Monday after the announcement. But there is some healthy skepticism that Iger’s return will fix the problems facing Disney. “We do not necessarily believe that a lack of leadership is Disney’s problem,” Cowen analyst Doug Creutz wrote in a note to clients on Nov. 21.

Iger himself, seemed to concur with that sentiment back in December 2021 when he officially retired from Disney. Speaking to CNBC’s David Faber, Iger noted: “Look, the world is changing dramatically, and it’s important for the CEO of a company to address all of those changes rapidly. Bob [Chapek] is going to address them probably differently perhaps then I may have. But that’s neither good nor bad. I think change, generally speaking…is good. Change isn’t necessarily bad.”

Iger — who ran Disney for 15 years, executing a series of industry-shaping deals including the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 21st Century Fox — is clearly aware of the choppy economic waters ahead, whether he gets subsumed by them remains to be seen.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Hot Summer Bags

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bob Iger Returns to Disney, Wall Street Mostly Cheers

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad