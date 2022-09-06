Bonobos’ New Ads Show Love for Its Pants

Bonobos is showing its sense of humor in its new ad campaign.

The fall 2022 campaign features actor, comedian and producer Nick Kroll in a series of silly vignettes: a fitness/workout infomercial, a talk show, and some steamy late-night programming — all while wearing the brand’s chinos, suits, sweaters and shirts.

Kroll, who is best known for his role in Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth,” also co-starred in the Broadway show “Oh, Hello,” and is featured in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. But in the Bonobos ads, it’s all about his wardrobe. He gets aerobic in the infomercial to find the best fit of the pants, professes his love for the chinos on the talk show (where he does double duty as the guest and the host), and attempts to lure viewers who want to get into his pants by asking them to phone the number on the screen during his late-night commercial.

The Bonobos ads are designed to draw a smile from viewers.

“Bonobos has always been, and will always be focused on finding your best fit,” said David Sasson, chief operating officer at Bonobos. “Our campaign showcases the jolt of joy and confidence you feel when you not only look good, but also fit well in the clothes you wear, and our friend Nick certainly emulates that energy.”

The campaign will run digitally on the brand’s social channels as well as through paid social ads, linear TV and OTT and will be featured in Bonobos’ Guideshop retail locations across the United States from Tuesday through mid-November. The creative concept was developed and produced in partnership with Transport New York.

Bonobos is owned by Walmart, which purchased the brand for $310 million in 2017 at a time when the mass retailer was seeking to beef up its e-commerce business and branch out beyond into other categories. Bonobos was founded by Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly in 2007 as a direct-to-consumer men’s pant brand and has since expanded into a variety of categories.