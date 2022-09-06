×
Bonobos’ New Ads Show Love for Its Pants

The ads feature actor and comedian Nick Kroll.

Bonobos ad with Nick Kroll
Nick Kroll mugs for the camera in the new Bonobos ads. provided

Bonobos is showing its sense of humor in its new ad campaign.

The fall 2022 campaign features actor, comedian and producer Nick Kroll in a series of silly vignettes: a fitness/workout infomercial, a talk show, and some steamy late-night programming — all while wearing the brand’s chinos, suits, sweaters and shirts.

Kroll, who is best known for his role in Netflix’s animated series “Big Mouth,” also co-starred in the Broadway show “Oh, Hello,” and is featured in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling” with Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. But in the Bonobos ads, it’s all about his wardrobe. He gets aerobic in the infomercial to find the best fit of the pants, professes his love for the chinos on the talk show (where he does double duty as the guest and the host), and attempts to lure viewers who want to get into his pants by asking them to phone the number on the screen during his late-night commercial.

The Bonobos ads are designed to draw a smile from viewers.

“Bonobos has always been, and will always be focused on finding your best fit,” said David Sasson, chief operating officer at Bonobos. “Our campaign showcases the jolt of joy and confidence you feel when you not only look good, but also fit well in the clothes you wear, and our friend Nick certainly emulates that energy.”

The campaign will run digitally on the brand’s social channels as well as through paid social ads, linear TV and OTT and will be featured in Bonobos’ Guideshop retail locations across the United States from Tuesday through mid-November. The creative concept was developed and produced in partnership with Transport New York.

Bonobos is owned by Walmart, which purchased the brand for $310 million in 2017 at a time when the mass retailer was seeking to beef up its e-commerce business and branch out beyond into other categories. Bonobos was founded by Andy Dunn and Brian Spaly in 2007 as a direct-to-consumer men’s pant brand and has since expanded into a variety of categories.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

