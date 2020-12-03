STEPPING IN: Bottega Veneta has a new global communications director in Caroline Deroche Pasquier. She quietly joined the Milan-based fashion house in October and will shuttle between that Italian city and London, where Bottega creative director Daniel Lee has a design studio.

A seasoned communications executive, Deroche Pasquier was most recently chief marketing officer at Stella McCartney in London, and before that held the role of senior vice president of global public relations and brand communications at Coach in New York.

She has also worked in Paris at Givenchy with Riccardo Tisci, as well as at Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

Bottega Veneta registered a 20.7 percent jump in comparable revenues in the third quarter, confirming the “resounding success” of its collections, according to French parent Kering. The brand enjoyed strong sales across the board, with customers below 40 representing half of sales, Kering noted.