Breach Brings Together Established and Emerging Figures Across Fashion, Art and Culture

Breach is bringing together established and emerging figures across fashion, art, culture and entertainment for a new kind of art-centric magazine.

Founded by filmmaker and photographer James Dylan and photographer Michael Avedon, Breach is a quarterly digital and print magazine aimed at highlighting a range of prominent figures through artistic visuals and editorial content.

“What we want to be seeing, that editorial platform doesn’t really exist the way that we want to be seen,” Dylan said about launching the magazine. “We have a lot of interests and the way the stories are being told, nobody else was doing it, so we figured we would. Breach, the way we’re describing it, is the vanguard meets the avant garde. Those are the two opposite ends of this spectrum that we’re trying to cover.”

For Breach’s inaugural issue, which had a soft launch in May and will have a bigger launch in August, the founders stuck to this ethos by profiling more established figures such as Luxembourgish actress Vicky Krieps, who is the cover star, and musician and producer T Bone Burnett, as well as rising stars like actors Eli Brown and Filippo Scotti.

The editorial content is complemented by artistic photography from Dylan and Avedon and other contributors, including Jason Thomas Geering and Chantel Anderson.

“We want [Breach] to be a place where photographers do want to work,” Dylan explained. “The editorial experience isn’t always pleasant and I think that we’ve tried really hard to have a relationship with the people we’re working with — the writers and photographers — and make it a place where they want to be working with us and it’s not just about elevating their résumé.”

Avedon echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the founders encourage experimentation among their contributors.

“We want them to naturally contribute in a way where they have the freedom to contribute,” he said. “Where they feel there’s no restraints and like there’s any type of barricade for them to express their imagination and contribute to our world in a way that ignites and stimulates their imagination.”

Going forward, the founders have a roster of creatives they will work with for upcoming issues that continue their mission of merging the vanguard with the avant garde.

“Magazines often pigeonhole themselves into a very thin margin of what their interests and focus are — not that ours isn’t thin, but it’s these people we admire that have been around forever and that inspire us,” Dylan said. “The people that Michael and I are working with, they’re contemporaries and people our age defining things right now.”