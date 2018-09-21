Bond is back.

Brioni, the luxury Italian men’s label, has turned to Pierce Brosnan to be the face of its fall Tailoring Legends advertising campaign. The Hollywood leading man has long been a fan of the brand, starting in 1995 when Brioni dressed him in “Golden Eye,” the first film in which he starred as James Bond and the three subsequent Bond roles he played through 2002. Brioni also dressed Daniel Craig in his first Bond film, “Casino Royale.”

The choice of Brosnan continues Brioni’s shift toward older Hollywood legends and away from the edgy ads with Metallica that its then-creative director Justin O’Shea launched. O’Shea’s tenure was short lived and he was replaced by Nina-Maria Nitsche, who returned the Kering Group-owned brand to its more classic tailoring roots. She exited the brand in July following the spring show. No successor has been named.

Brosnan was shot in Los Angeles by Gregory Harris, the same photographer who shot the two previous faces of the brand over the last 18 months: Anthony Hopkins, who has been the face of the brand for the last two seasons, and Samuel L. Jackson. The black-and-white images show Brosnan in both tailored clothing and sportswear.