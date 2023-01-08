×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mugler Is Returning to the Paris Runway

Business

For Digital Fashion, Does FTX’s Demise Actually Matter?

Business

Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

British Media Describes Prince Harry Statements as ‘Horribly Sad,’ and ‘Word Salad’

“Harry: The Interview,” appeared on ITV on Sunday evening, 24 hours before the release of the prince's memoir “Spare.”

Prince Harry's book "Spare" is due to be published in English on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Prince William and Harry's sibling rivalry dominates the British press. Getty

LONDON — British media commentators were quick to offer their opinions of Prince Harry‘s Sunday evening interview with Tom Bradby of ITV, with The Guardian describing it as “horribly sad” and The Times of London wondering when “the whingeing will stop.”

The ITV sit-down was one of a series of TV interviews given by Prince Harry in a bid to promote his much-hyped memoir, “Spare,” which is due to be published on Jan. 10. The Spanish language version was accidentally released last week, giving critics an early look at the royal’s revelations.

The Duke of Sussex made his first televised appearance on “Harry: The Interview.” The British broadcast network ITV aired the one hour and 40 minutes interview with journalist Tom Bradby. Shortly after, CNN broadcast its pre-recorded interview between Anderson Cooper and the prince.

Related Galleries

On Sunday evening, The Telegraph dedicated its homepage to Prince Harry, with a live blog detailing his revelations in the ITV interview followed by nine stories dissecting what the prince told Bradby.

The stories examined Harry’s allegations that the Prince and Princess of Wales “stereotyped” Meghan, and his accusations that Queen Consort Camilla leaked stories to the press.

The newspaper also concluded that the Princess of Wales “will have better birthdays as Harry drags her back into Meghan row.” Kate Middleton’s birthday is today, Jan. 9.

A person at home in Edinburgh watching the Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV's Tom Bradby during Harry: The Interview, two days before his controversial autobiography Spare is published. Picture date: Sunday January 8, 2023. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Duke of Sussex being interviewed by ITV’s Tom Bradby during Harry: The Interview, two days before his memoir “Spare” is published. PA Images via Getty Images

The Guardian gave the interview a two-star rating, with the newspaper’s TV critic Lucy Mangan writing that it was “so horribly sad, it could have turned the Queen anti-monarchy.”

Mangan goes on to describe the prince as “charming, articulate, and – unless the Windsor clan has reared a world-class actor – telling us the truth as he sees it. In PR terms, it will surely serve its purpose. The book will sell in its millions, his story will appeal to the younger demographic, bolster his celebrity, and maybe allow him a more manageable kind of fame than the one he was born into – which is probably his best hope at this point.”

She added: “Speaking as a member of an older demographic who remembers Harry and William being born, Diana’s death, the funeral and all the rest of it, it left me only with a great sorrowful weariness: for all that has been done wrong, all that has been lost and how, in the end, how sad and ordinary every little life, however gilded, can be.”

Sky News, meanwhile, flagged as breaking news, comments such as “Harry accuses royals of ‘getting in bed with the devil’ – and admits Meghan didn’t get on with William and Kate ‘from get-go’.”

In the interview, Harry accused Camilla of leaking negative stories about him to the British press in a bid to burnish her own image. He also said that, from the beginning, Kate and William didn’t get along with Meghan.

Of the big nine newspapers in the U.K. — Prince Harry’s name was mentioned on seven front covers on Monday.

In the Times of London, columnist Carol Midgley asked “Will there ever come a point, Harry, when this whingeing will stop?”

Nick Hilton, chief TV critic at The Independent, also rated the interview two stars out of five, calling the production “stage-managed and unchallenging from start to finish.”

He said “the rest is the sort of word salad I more typically see on LinkedIn (perhaps, when the book tour is over, Harry can use it to find a job).”

At the same time, Hilton praised Harry for his “crusade. He is self-evidently the lesser of generations, and generations of evils.”

The Irish Times called the prince “a lost man looking for purpose in a life full of privilege,” and asked “does anyone read more tabloids than Harry? Potentially not.”

Last week “Spare” was published in Spain before the official release date. British media outlets quickly translated it, and reported the details about Harry losing his virginity; taking illegal substances; rivalry with his brother and – most controversially – revealing how many people he killed in Afghanistan while stationed there with the British Army.

The latter revelations are not only damaging to the British armed forces, but potentially jeopardize his own security, and that of his fellow soldiers.

More televised appearances scheduled with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes,” as well as interviews with Michael Strahan on “Good Morning America” followed by a special on ABC News Live in the evening.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Hot Summer Bags

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

British Media reacts to Prince Harry’s solo interview ahead of Spare

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad