LONDON – The British media sector continues to be in flux, with mixed performance across both print and digital titles.

The overall circulation figure for women’s titles across print and digital was down 5 percent year-over-year to 3.9 million, according to the U.K.’s Audit Bureau of Circulations, which published figures on Thursday for the January through June 2018 period.

Overall print circulation figures for the British women’s fashion and lifestyle magazine sector also slumped 6 percent to 3.8 million.

Growth was seen in the sector’s digital circulations which surged upward 40 percent to 108,000. Some popular women’s glossies also saw an uptick in their print circulations, despite the overall stagnation in the market.

British Vogue, which marked a new era under the appointment of Edward Enninful last August, was among the biggest gainers, seeing a 54.5 percent increase in their combined digital and print circulation to 265,494. Condé Nast’s high society title Tatler, which also had a revamp under new editor in chief Richard Dennen, was up by 19.8 percent to 88,674 for the January through May 2018 period.

“British Vogue’s success is the testament to the power of a brilliant editor, the creative energy of the magazine and the underlying resilience of print publishing in the luxury sector,”, said Albert Read, managing director of Condé Nast Britain.

Elsewhere, Elle U.K. doubled its overall circulation numbers from 113,807 to 228,027 and Harper’s Bazaar U.K. gained 18.9 percent in the January through May 2018 period. In the same period, Cosmopolitan, also owned by Hearst Magazines U.K., showed a 7 percent decrease, which could be attributed to the monthly magazine’s price increase from one to two pounds.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Hearst U.K. as we innovate across print, digital and our events,” said James Wildman, chief executive officer of Hearst U.K. “We continue to invest in and evolve our premium print products and I’m encouraged to see that we once again have market leaders in each of our monthly competitive sectors.”

Men’s general lifestyle magazines followed a similar trend, with print circulation down 4 percent year-over-year to 84,800 and digital circulation up four percent to 29,500. These titles include Esquire (Hearst Magazines), GQ (Condé Nast) and Men’s Health (Rodale).

GQ’s figures were up 7 percent in the February through May 2018 period while competing title Esquire dropped 5 percent.