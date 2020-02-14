LONDON — British Vogue has appointed Amber Valletta to be its contributing sustainability editor, a new position for the publication.

Valletta will be reporting to editor in chief Edward Enninful and driving the publication’s coverage around sustainability and the fashion industry’s environmental impact.

“British Vogue is disrupting the entire fashion industry and it’s never been a more exciting time to join Edward and the team as contributing sustainability editor to support the positive conversations happening across the industry right now,” said the model and environmental activist, who has been working on a series of sustainability initiatives, including the launch of Master & Muse, a label offering responsibly made clothing and various advisory roles for the Copenhagen Fashion Summit and the conscious design initiative One x One which is supported by the U.N.

Enninful said that the appointment is in line with the publication’s commitment to “challenge the status quo.”

“Amber will help to shape and change conversations around the most pressing issue of our time, sustainability. Her expertise around key environmental issues mixed with her love of fashion makes her the perfect voice to drive these conversations forward,” he added.

Creating new editorial positions dedicated to covering sustainability has been a growing trend across media. Earlier this year Vogue Arabia also tapped Livia Firth, who runs the brand consultancy Eco Age, for a similar position.