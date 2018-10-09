Bumble has tapped stylist Karla Welch and an all-female crew for a big new advertising campaign.

Featuring some more notable New York City users, the social app, which started out as something of a feminist dating app where only women could initiate matches, is rolling out a new multimillion dollar campaign with Welch as the stylist. Ali Mitton served as the campaign photographer and the rest of the crew was all women, according to the company.

The campaign, dubbed #FindThemOnBumble, also includes a docuseries and an experiential element and is based on Bumble’s work over the last year “connecting with real users” in New York, 112 of them, to learn about their “personal stories.”

“What resulted is hours of inspiring and emotional video content and a collection of portraits and images that will be featured on over 500 outdoor placements, New York subway station takeovers, storefronts, illuminated double-decker buses, and a half-million custom placements on coffee sleeves, pizza boxes, and New York Post newspaper wraps,” the company said.

Whitney Wolfe Herd, chief executive of Bumble which she founded after cofounding Tinder, said the campaign is inspired by the app’s diverse user base and said the extensive result is “vulnerable” and honors people who share Bumble’s “mission and values of kindness, accountability, empowerment and equality.”

“We have the most vibrant community of users in the world and we wanted to do something special to celebrate their authentic and inspiring stories,” Wolfe Herd said.

Many of those included in the campaign are relatively high-profile, however. Included are opera singer Liz Bouk; SoulCycle founder Julie Rice; Rochambeau designer Joshua Cooper and the brand’s creative director Laurence Chandler; La Ligne cofounder Meredith Melling; model and activist Jillian Mercado; American Ballet Theatre principal Isabella Boylston and designer Misha Nonoo among many others.

As for the campaign rollout, which was planned with creative agency Noble People, it’s starting off with billboards and outdoor installations that are “hyperlocalized” in neighborhoods where those in the campaign actually find themselves for work or leisure. After that will be a much wider rollout and the inclusion of even more Bumble users.

“We’re going to take this campaign to cities all over the world in an effort to celebrate the raw and inspiring beauty of our users and their personal stories,” Wolfe Herd said.

For More, See:

Google, Condé Nast Reveal Pixel Magazine Cover Campaign

Jenna Lyons’ Multimedia Move

Essence Sets C-suite as It Readies for Independent Operations