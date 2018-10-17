NEW BEGINNING: Buro 24/7 is readying its U.K. launch with new hires and a revamped visual identity.

The digital media publication, which moved its headquarters from Moscow to London and named Nick Smith its chief executive officer earlier this year, is planning 25 additional hires ahead of the debut of its U.K. web site, set to go live in the first half of 2019.

Its latest hire is Crystal Malachias, who has been named group commercial director and has been tasked to drive commercial and brand partnerships for the global network of Buro sites.

So far, Buro has focused on emerging markets building a portfolio of sites targeting “affluent Millennials” in regions such as Singapore, the Middle East, Russia and Azerbaijan. The new site, run out of London, will be the group’s flagship destination.

Malachais, who previously held roles at Hearst U.K. and Refinery29, said she was drawn to the “depth of talent across the Buro 24/7 network driving highly engaged audiences, be it in editorial, creative or technology.”

“Adding scale to that through the launch of our flagship site and new territories will allow us to offer brands something compelling, all the time, keeping digital innovation and audience engagement at the core of our unique proposition,” she said.

Ahead of the launch, the site has also gotten a facelift, nixing the “24/7” from its logo and adopting a minimalist, sans serif font. The idea was to offer a cleaner aesthetic that can be integrated onto both online and offline communications.

“The unveiling of our new brand identity symbolizes a greater ambition for Buro 24/7. It’s an era of growth, innovation and investment. With the launch of our flagship destination in the U.K., we’ll redefine emotion, experience and engagement in premium publishing; these are the three most important metrics to connect with millennial audiences,” said Smith, pointing to expansion into new territories, additional U.K. hires and the development of an appealing corporate culture as the company’s key focus areas.