Emma Rosenblum has looked to a familiar face as she attempts to beef up Bustle Digital Group’s fashion offerings.

The editor in chief of BDG’s lifestyle arm has tapped Tiffany Reid for its newly created style director role. She begins today, overseeing all editorial fashion content across Bustle, Elite Daily, Nylon, Romper, and The Zoe Report.

The two both previously worked at Hearst where Rosenblum was, until June, executive editor of Elle and Reid was most recently style director of the Hearst Women’s Fashion Group, working with Cosmopolitan, Elle and Marie Claire, among others.

Reid joined Hearst in 2015 as senior fashion editor at Cosmopolitan and Seventeen magazines and took on the style director job around nine months ago. Prior to that she was fashion market editor at Allure Magazine for almost seven years and has also held roles on two E! shows — “Red Carpet Icons” and “So Cosmo.”

“I’ve been so impressed by what Tiffany has accomplished over the course of her career, creating an elevated and inclusive approach to fashion,” said Rosenblum of her decision to hire her former coworker. She added that fashion will play a major role across several of BDG’s brands.

For her part, Reid said she has spent most of her career creating fashion editorials for magazines and is eager to apply that experience to BDG’s portfolio of lifestyle brands. “I look forward to merging my favorite elements of a magazine — high-caliber talent and quality, with the innovation and scale that the digital space provides.”

At Bustle, Reid will work closely with its new editorial director Charlotte Owen. Owen was originally recruited to set up the U.K. site, but just relocated to the New York office, where she’ll oversee U.S. editorial operations.

As for Nylon, that is expected to relaunch later this year and will no doubt keep Reid busy during the run-up.

