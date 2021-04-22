The publisher of two California lifestyle magazines is working toward becoming carbon neutral.

C Publishing, which owns C Magazine and Santa Barbara Magazine, has become the first publisher to partner with Aspiration, the digital bank with a socially and environmentally conscious mission that is backed by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert Downey Jr., to plant 1 million trees a year.

C will pay for these trees to be planted in Kenya in partnerships with local communities in a bid to offset those used to print each copy of the two publications, and the energy consumed in its editorial operations. It prints almost 900,000 issues a year of the two magazines.

“Having been in the publishing world for the last two decades, we realize that nothing less than the future of our planet and future generations is really at stake right now. Without everyone pitching in from here on out, the climate emergency could decimate our collective futures,” said Jennifer Smith, the founder of C Publishing.

“In the tradition of helping California continue to lead the way in this critical fight, we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Aspiration and its innovative reforestation program for us to plant over a million trees per year as a start in offsetting our own carbon footprint.”

Amid the pandemic, C Publishing reduced the frequency of C Magazine from 12 issues a year to four, but Smith told WWD that it is now publishing five times a year thanks to a bounce back in advertising. At the time, the reduction in print resulted in a handful of layoffs at the lifestyle magazine.

“We just closed our summer issue and we exceeded our expectations. We were very happy where we closed and it feels like there are a lot of brighter days ahead,” she continued.

