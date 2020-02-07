Jordan Barrett, the 23-year-old Australian model and actor has been signed by CAA. Barrett has received such honors as “Model of the Year” by models.com and “Man of Style” at The GQ Awards.

He was previously represented by DNA Model Management.

With his blonde hair and sun-kissed looks, Barrett was discovered when he was 14. He has been featured in such campaigns as Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace, Moschino and Coach. He has also walked the runway for companies such as Versace, Lanvin, Moschino, Isabel Marant and Chrome Hearts.

Barrett has appeared in GQ, Style, Vogue Turkey, Vogue Australia, CR Fashion Book, Vogue Netherlands Man and Numero Homme.

Today, he has 1 million Instagram followers.

CAA will represent Barrett in all areas. He is managed by Untitled Entertainment.