Calvin Klein’s new campaign recognizes defining moments in the queer and trans journey. A continuation of the #proudinmycalvins movement, the campaign revisits transformative events that shaped the lives of talent from different parts of the world at different moments in time.

Six photographers captured eight cast members in pared-back, intimate settings. The short films document the cast’s relatable stories and experiences with a range of emotions.

Each of those photographed are passionate about and have impacted the LGBTQIA+ community.

The cast features Arca (artist), shot by Gorka Postigo in Barcelona; Honey Dijon (artist, DJ and fashion designer), shot by Matt Lambert in Berlin; Isaac Cole Powell (actor and singer), photographed by Ryan McGinley in New York City; Kai Isaiah Jamal (spoken word poet and activist), shot by Campbell Addy in London; King Princess (singer, songwriter and producer), shot by Collier Schorr in New York City; Omar Ayuso (actor), photographed by Postigo in Madrid; Raisa Flowers (artist, model and muse), shot by McGinley in New York City, and Samuel de Saboia (artist), lensed by Vivi Bacco in São Paulo.

The campaign showcases key pieces from Calvin Klein’s Pride 2021 capsule, paired with denim and underwear essentials. This year, the Pride Collection offers classic silhouettes including the Modern Cotton bralette and boxer briefs with the brand’s logo waistband in a limited-edition palette. Cropped T-shirts and crewneck sweaters are also spotlighted in the campaign, along with denim bottoms, truckers, and the iconic white T.

View Gallery Related Gallery Jean Paul Gaultier Returns to Ready-to-wear

The global campaign breaks today with an anthem video that combines a montage of stories and footage from the campaign. A series of short films that feature each cast member’s story will roll out throughout the year on Calvin Klein channels, alongside extended #proudinmycalvins content.

Klein has partnered with multiple nonprofit organizations in support of LGBTQIA+ advocacy, equality and safety. This year, Klein struck a two-year partnership with The Trevor Project. Through the partnership, Klein will use its platform to increase the knowledge of Trevor’s essential 24/7 crisis services and other mental health resources to help promote inclusion for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Further, Klein supports ILGA World’s work as the global voice for the LGBTQIA+ rights of those who face discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression and/or sex characteristics. The brand has also committed funds to the Transgender Legal Defense & Education Fund and continues alongside parent company PVH Corp., to support the National Pulse Memorial & Museum, the nonprofit established by the owner of the Pulse nightclub following the June 12, 2016, shooting in Orlando, Fla. This year, a register round up will be held in Calvin Klein retail stores.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free’s PgLang Announces Calvin Klein Partnership

Layne to Join Calvin Klein in Key Marketing Role

Calvin Klein Taps Jessica Lomax as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Design