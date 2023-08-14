EXCLUSIVE: Calvin Klein’s Fall Campaign Features Alexa Demie, Kid Cudi, Jennie, Jung Kook and Kendall Jenner

Calvin Klein’s fall campaign lineup has added Alexa Demie and Kid Cudi, who joins ambassadors Jennie, Jung Kook and Kendall Jenner.

The fall campaign features vignettes that capture the talent’s sensuality, confidence and playfulness through the brand’s distinctive lens. Ads were directed and photographed by Inez & Vinoodh. Each talent’s individual world is amplified through various environments and curated soundtracks for images and videos that are grounded in reality, yet larger than life.

Demie, the actress and singer known for her appearance on HBO’s “Euphoria,” is photographed in the new Calvin Klein underwear, while Cudi, the rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer, poses in Calvin Klein Underwear and Jeans. Jennie, the South Korean singer and rapper and member of the girl group Blackpink, wears a mix of casual and refined underwear and jeans looks, while Jung Kook of BTS emotes playful energy as he moves as if no one is watching in classic Calvin Klein Jeans. Jenner amplifies her femininity with Calvin Klein womenswear.

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein’s fall campaign. Inez & Vinoodh, courtesy of Calvin Klein

“This fall campaign is a celebration of Calvin Klein’s most iconic products, featuring brand ambassadors who are shaping the culture of today,” said Jonathan Bottomley, global chief marketing officer. “It’s the next iteration of our strategy to reshape the image of the brand, reclaiming our core equities of confidence and sensuality, while igniting Calvin’s unique ability to create culture.”

He noted that Calvin Klein is on a “journey of transformation,” leading with brand, and the company aims to cut through with a new generation of consumers around the world. “To that end, we are incredibly strategic around our choice of ambassadors, with each selected due to their authentic relationships with the brand and their ability to engage audiences in key markets,” Bottomley told WWD.

Alexa Demie for Calvin Klein. Inez& Vinoodh, courtesy of Calvin Klein

He said that each of the talents they are featuring this fall represent a different dimension to their assortment across underwear, jeans and, for the first time in a number of years, womenswear.

Asked how the prior campaign performed with Jennie, Jung Kook and Jenner, Bottomley said, “Our spring ’23 campaign generated some of the highest consumer engagement in the history of the brand — creating 1.7 billion impressions across PR and social media alone, adding 1.6 million new followers to social platforms within six months and driving significant increases to traffic to our owned and operated e-commerce sites.”

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein. Inez & Vinoodh, courtesy of Calvin Klein

For the new campaign, “The content is tuned to cut through and entertain, with dramatic performances, bold editing and culture-defining choices of music,” he said. He noted that each ambassador is brought to life with a wide range of content across high-impact media placements, specially created stories for social platforms, interviews and bold imagery that animate Calvin Klein products on commercial platforms.

Kid Cudi in Calvin Klein’s fall campaign. Inez & Vinoodh

Among the out-of-home vehicles are its long-standing Houston Street and LaCienega billboards, as well as media partnerships with key publishers and heavy social media targeting, all designed to create a saturated launch effect. “This will be followed with a pulse of content around each ambassador across digital channels,” said Bottomley.

For fall, the collection emphasizes minimal, modern and sensual design codes across underwear, jeans and apparel, along with elevated essentials. Classic silhouettes are updated with new fabrics and refreshed fits, and are complemented by the latest Calvin Klein jewelry and eyewear.

The fall campaign launches Monday and will appear on calvinklein.com. Campaign videos and extended content will be on the Calvin Klein social channels through the week, and the campaign will appear on high-visibility digital and out-of-home placements around the globe.