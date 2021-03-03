Calvin Klein’s spring ad campaign strips back to the essentials. The perfect white T, archival/classic denim silhouettes and the brand’s monogram underwear are featured in the images.

Shot by Mario Sorrenti and directed by Terence Nance, the campaign is titled “Blank Canvas.” Together they set out to capture storytellers, visionaries and creators sharing their stories through intimate and surreal visuals, dialogue and movement.

The cast features Anthony Ramos, actor and musician; Janaya Future Khan, storyteller, futurist, activist; Jacob Elordi, actor; Koffee, musician; Megan Thee Stallion, rapper; Queer Skate LA, skate collective based in Los Angeles; Rina Sawayama, singer-songwriter; Sage Elsesser, musician and skateboarder, and Vinson Fraley, dancer.

The spring 2021 offerings focus on foundational styles. In underwear, there’s Air Fx Tech which has breathable support. In jeans, the gender-neutral pieces include trucker jackets and cotton rib tanks.

The ad campaign will appear on the company’s social media outlets. Calvin Klein, whose brand products exceeded $9 billion in 2019, is owned by PVH Corp.

