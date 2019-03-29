NEW TEAM: Vanity Fair France is buffing up its editorial team.

Camille Bidault-Waddington has been named fashion director of the magazine, two months after Joseph Ghosn’s arrival as editorial director of the Condé Nast France publication.

The stylist partially replaces Virginie Mouzat, who exited the company on March 4. Since starting on March 25, Bidault-Waddington oversees the fashion section of the magazine: she will be in charge of fashion shoots and cover stories, and will report to Ghosn.

“I want to bring a cool vibe to the magazine, putting a bigger focus on photography and reinforcing its visual identity,” Bidault-Waddington told WWD.

“We’ll be working with a whole new team of photographers who, combined with the new layout of the magazine, will bring a gust of fresh air.”

The stylist and fashion consultant is an alumni of the Studio Berçot and has collaborated with publications such as Purple, Dazed and Self Service. She will continue to work on freelance projects as well as her new role.

Pierre Groppo, formerly editor in charge of fashion and lifestyle, has been named editor-in-chief of fashion features and lifestyle, overseeing the magazine’s Vanités section. He will work alongside Bénédicte Burguet, the new editor in charge of beauty and jewelry.

Vanity Fair France debuted its new layout by art director Yorgo Tloupas in its April issue featuring Lou Doillon on the cover, which went on sale on March 22.