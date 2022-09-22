Canada Goose’s Fall Campaign Shot by Annie Leibovitz

Canada Goose has released its fall ad campaign photographed by Anne Leibovitz.

Set in the highlands of Northern Scotland, the campaign tells the stories of women who embody the brand’s “Live in the Open” ethos, while showcasing its new outerwear products. The all-female cast was featured to demonstrate an increased focus on womenswear design as part of the brand’s plan to grow its female offering.

“As a brand, we strive to share powerful and meaningful stories with our audience and we are excited to celebrate our all-female cast because we want to inspire our female consumer to live boldly, and we also want to show her that she doesn’t need to compromise on style or performance,” said Penny Brook, chief marketing and experience officer at Canada Goose.

The campaign features actor Jodie Turner-Smith, model, musician and DJ Soo Joo Park, and model and actor Khadijha Red Thunder.

Each of the campaign muses has unique stories to tell and actively champions causes that serve to uplift underrepresented voices.

A fall image from Canada Goose by Annie Leibivitz.

“My community means everything to me,” said Red Thunder, who works to help with educational and mental health issues facing communities living on reservations and within the Native American community. “I grew up dancing at powwows since the day I could walk, camping all summer long with my grandmother, going from one powwow to the next. My tribe is Chippewa Cree, my grandmother is from Saskatchewan, Canada, and I’m so grateful to have grown up experience such a beautiful, among culture.”

The campaign will break on Sept. 22 across social and out-of-home. The products featured will also launch that day.

Among the looks in the campaign are the Marlow Parka, Marlow Coat and Rayla Vest, which feature an adjustable and removable belt for a customizable fit. The Aurora Parka and Aurora Jacket feature contoured quilting patterns and an interior drawcord to create shape. The Marlow Jacket has clean quilt lines that flatter the figure, while the hem interior drawcord provides an adaptable fit and warmth retention.



