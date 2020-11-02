There’s a tinge of mystery and a cinematic quality in Prada’s holiday 2020 campaign, bowing Monday.

The images, captured by Steven Meisel, are based on a story conceived for the campaign, titled “A Stranger Calls,” by British writer Candice Carty-Williams, best known for her 2019 best-selling debut novel, “Queenie.”

The cast includes Freja Beha, Maty Fall, Mao Xiaoxing, Rudolfs Valbergs and Merlijne, and the location, the stunning Deco Villa Gnutti in Italy’s Brescia, created by famed interior designer Ettore Canali, serves as the background. Fully restored, the location is integral to the narrative, with its beautiful marble columns, majestic salons and staircases and huge beau-windows.

The graphic lines and sharply cut silhouettes of the men’s spring and women’s pre-spring 2021 collections are emphasized by the black-and-white images, and Meisel also zooms in on Prada’s accessories and in particular on the Cleo handbag, which made its debut in the Prada “Multiple Views” spring 2021 show in July and is influenced by the brand’s archival styles. Men’s jewelry, as well women’s jewels in sterling-silver and tourmaline, are also portrayed, together with other accessories such as the Prada Galleria handbag.

The campaign will preview on prada.com and the brand’s social media channels beginning Monday. It will be followed by a dedicated video, also directed by Meisel, who worked on Prada’s ad campaigns from the spring 2001 to the fall 2016 season.

Given the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign was remotely shot, meaning Meisel was not on the set but he directed the crew, cameras and models.

For the “Multiple Views SS21” video Miuccia Prada asked five artists and photographers to interpret her men’s spring and women’s pre-spring 2021 collections, her last as solo creative director of the brand before the arrival of Raf Simons to share that title. The short film was shown in July as part of Milan’s first digital fashion week.

Prada asked American filmmaker, writer, director, actor and musician Terence Nance; London-based Polish photographer Joanna Piotrowska; American artist Martine Syms, and photographers Juergen Teller and Willy Vanderperre to each share their perspective throughout five chapters — reflecting the idea of a personal reaction when viewing a fashion show.