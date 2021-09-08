Skip to main content
Carine Roitfeld's Fashion Week Plans
Carine Roitfeld

The first time Carine Roitfeld tasted an apple martini about 15 years ago, she spilt it all over Tom Ford’s (no doubt expensive) pristine white carpet in his Los Angeles home.

He clearly forgave her, as she has been collaborating with him for years, including for his show on Sunday at New York Fashion Week — the first time Roitfeld will be back in the city in almost two years.

The editor and stylist won’t have much time to attend other shows as she’ll be working with Ford, but she will host a party Friday in partnership with Grey Goose at Casa Cipriani, where the drink of choice will be none other than a Big Apple martini.

“It’s good to see the people you didn’t see for two years, you know?” said Roitfeld over the phone from a fashion shoot in L.A. Monday, adding that it will be a much more relaxed affair than pre-pandemic fashion week parties. “It will be a party but not like before with black tuxedo and difficult to find the address. It will be chic but you can wear what you like. It’s not an evening dress party.”

While the the Council of Fashion Designers and IMG are keen to bring NYFW back with no less than 91 shows and presentations, Roitfeld believes it will look very different when compared with pre-pandemic times.

“I think it will be different. It will try to be like before but it will never be like before,” she said.

The timing of NYFW coincides with the launch of the latest CR Fashion Book that boasts seven covers featuring actress Megan Fox, models Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Janet Jumbo and Lara Stone, and bodybuilder, Tijki Sidibe. Model Adut Akech serves as the special guest of the issue with two covers. The images are inspired by history’s most over-the-top performances, including contortionists and cabaret dancers.

Travis Scott will be the cover of the 13th edition of CR Men.

Adut Akech
Adut Akech Courtesy

“I tapped into memories from my childhood to create these latest issues,” said Roitfeld. “My father was close friends with the French ballet dancer, singer and actress Zizi Jeanmaire, who first introduced me to these extravagant performances and shows. I was always fascinated by the performers’ creative and physical capabilities, chaotic costumery and how they became each other’s chosen families as they traveled the road…we united a dynamic team of models, performers and showmen and women alike to put on the ultimate production rooted in strength, fierceness and human prowess.”

A limited supply of CR Fashion Book and CR MEN will hit stands in Milan, Paris, London and New York on Sept. 16.

