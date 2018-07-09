BIRDS AND BEES: There’s a lot more to sex than looking sexy, but Caroline Vreeland knows enough about both to have landed her a new column in CR Fashion Book.

The model, singer and actress, who, despite her activity in nearly all areas of entertainment, it must still be mentioned is the great granddaughter of legendary Harper’s Bazaar and Vogue editor Diana Vreeland, is putting those editorial genes to the test. Her new weekly column with CR, the online and quarterly print magazine launched and edited by Carine Riotfeld and now operated by Hearst, will focus on sex, with Vreeland responding to reader inquiries.

But “Dear Abby” this is not.

Vreeland says she’s been friendly with Roitfeld for a few years and even calls the editor “the closest thing” we have to a modern version of Diana Vreeland, but she got the column for reasons beyond that. “They knew they would get a very honest and loving approach to sex where nothing is off limits and all sides of the conversation are considered,” Vreeland said. She also noted her varied literary inspirations for the column as being Fyodor Dostoevsky, David Sedaris, Pablo Neruda and Patti Smith.

Joshua Glass, CR’s digital director, said this collaboration with Vreeland fits perfectly with the boundary-breaking goals of the magazine and said her combination of “provocative and striking… sensitive and insightful” is sure to create “many interesting (and much needed) conversations.”

“I want to dive deep,” Vreeland said. “Yes, I want to explore non-monogamous relationships, group sex and fetishes, but I also want to discuss dark personal habits, relationship triggers and the human psyche… If I can create an open-minded dialogue about sex with this column, then I’ll be very happy.”

And there’s certainly no shortage of topics within the subject to unpack, not least because the #MeToo movement has unleashed a miasma around sex — something that even bees do, but can create an inordinate amount of collateral damage, as any number of stories pouring out over the last year have shown. Sex is having a publicity crisis, but Vreeland wants to get into it.

“What I’m looking to explore is how [sexuality] drives each of us,” she said. “We need to be having a conversation about those who have experienced sexual traumas and abuse and how they can attempt to overcome it.”

As for whether her great grandmother would approve of open discussion of such a saucy and sensitive topic, Vreeland thinks she would be a “total champion” of it.

“She wouldn’t even put a photo in the magazine if it didn’t have ‘languor in the lips,’” Vreeland said. “She was especially driven by the flaws in people, the thing that made then unique or imperfect.”

