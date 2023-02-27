×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All The Looks from the SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gigi Hadid, Pat Cleveland Are ANDAM Guest Jurors

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine ‘Mirror’ Issue

"The true brilliance of the film and of her interpretation of the role is that we are free to make of her character what we will — and in that, she is the ultimate mirror," said Susannah Frankel, editor in chief of the magazine.

Cate Blanchett fronts the cover of AnOther Magazine ‘Mirror’ Issue
Cate Blanchett fronts the cover of AnOther Magazine ‘Mirror’ issue. Courtesy/Harley Weir

LONDON — This year’s Oscar best actress nominee Cate Blanchett leads a cohort of creative talents who appear on the covers of AnOther Magazine’s latest “Mirror” issue.

Shot by Harley Weir, the Australian actress posed in some of the key pieces from the spring 2023 season, which include an oversized lace dress from Comme des Garçons; a jacket, and trousers in cavalry twill with wool appliqué by Steve O Smith, and a red Alexander McQueen fringed dress that she wears on the cover.

Susannah Frankel, editor in chief of AnOther Magazine, which is under Dazed Media, said Blanchett is the ultimate mirror of our time.

Related Galleries

Cate Blanchett stars in an AnOther Magazine cover story
Cate Blanchett stars in an AnOther Magazine cover story. Courtesy/Harley Weir

“Our cover stars this time — and always — are chosen for their strength, their individuality, their non-conformity, and their passion for their craft. Cate Blanchett is the greatest actress of her generation — her performance in ‘Tár’ cements that position. The true brilliance of the film and of her interpretation of the role is that we are free to make of her character what we will — and in that, she is the ultimate mirror. For me, hers is the paramount cinematic exploration of a woman in power, a woman of power,” said Frankel.

The issue’s other cover faces include “Babylon” lead actor Diego Calva, English rapper ShyGirl, and American experimental musician Yves Tumor.

Frankel said the emergence of these creative talents in film and music can be interpreted as a mirror of its time.

“Of course, that mirror is never a true reflection. Rather it is a refraction, an edit, a fusion of the interior lives of the creatives behind any work, informed by the epoch they were born to work in,” she added.

HW_KB_P16.tif
Cate Blanchett in an AnOther Magazine cover story.

With regard to fashion content, the issue features a conversation with Raf Simons, a story on how GmbH’s Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Işık are leading a new chapter at Trussardi, as well as a retrospective of Y-3 as told by Yohji Yamamoto, and a document section guest edited by Martine Rose.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Hot Summer Bags

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine Mirror Issue

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad