Cate Blanchett Fronts AnOther Magazine ‘Mirror’ Issue

LONDON — This year’s Oscar best actress nominee Cate Blanchett leads a cohort of creative talents who appear on the covers of AnOther Magazine’s latest “Mirror” issue.

Shot by Harley Weir, the Australian actress posed in some of the key pieces from the spring 2023 season, which include an oversized lace dress from Comme des Garçons; a jacket, and trousers in cavalry twill with wool appliqué by Steve O Smith, and a red Alexander McQueen fringed dress that she wears on the cover.

Susannah Frankel, editor in chief of AnOther Magazine, which is under Dazed Media, said Blanchett is the ultimate mirror of our time.

Cate Blanchett stars in an AnOther Magazine cover story. Courtesy/Harley Weir

“Our cover stars this time — and always — are chosen for their strength, their individuality, their non-conformity, and their passion for their craft. Cate Blanchett is the greatest actress of her generation — her performance in ‘Tár’ cements that position. The true brilliance of the film and of her interpretation of the role is that we are free to make of her character what we will — and in that, she is the ultimate mirror. For me, hers is the paramount cinematic exploration of a woman in power, a woman of power,” said Frankel.

The issue’s other cover faces include “Babylon” lead actor Diego Calva, English rapper ShyGirl, and American experimental musician Yves Tumor.

Frankel said the emergence of these creative talents in film and music can be interpreted as a mirror of its time.

“Of course, that mirror is never a true reflection. Rather it is a refraction, an edit, a fusion of the interior lives of the creatives behind any work, informed by the epoch they were born to work in,” she added.

Cate Blanchett in an AnOther Magazine cover story.

With regard to fashion content, the issue features a conversation with Raf Simons, a story on how GmbH’s Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Işık are leading a new chapter at Trussardi, as well as a retrospective of Y-3 as told by Yohji Yamamoto, and a document section guest edited by Martine Rose.