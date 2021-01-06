IT’S A WRAP: Catherine Deneuve, a decades-long muse to the late couturier Yves Saint Laurent, is back as the face of the Saint Laurent brand in a new campaign shot by David Sims.

The French actress, who epitomized Saint Laurent style in the 1967 film “Belle de Jour,” is shown in the black-and-white images wearing a belted trench coat designed by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. In one photo, she holds a slim metallic object that appears to be an electronic cigarette.

During the decades of their close friendship, Deneuve amassed a trove of Saint Laurent outfits, which sold for $1 million at Christie’s Paris in 2019. The Yves Saint Laurent Museum preempted three lots, including a black chiffon cocktail dress from the fall 1972 collection.

Deneuve is a regular at Paris Fashion Week, frequently attending the Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton and Jean Paul Gaultier shows. In September, she unveiled a capsule collection designed in collaboration with French contemporary label A.P.C., and in 2018, she appeared in a short film for shoe label Roger Vivier.

