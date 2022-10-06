×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 6, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jared Leto Is Making a Movie About Karl Lagerfeld

Fashion

Los Angeles Fashion Week Picks New Hollywood Locations and Expands Offerings

Fashion

Franca Fendi Dies at 87

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine Cofounder Long Nguyen

Friends and industry acquaintances have been remembering him as a knowledgeable personality and independent thinker on the fashion scene for the past few decades.

Long Nguyen and Leslie Jane Seymour of Marie Claire attend the Marc by Marc Jacobs Fall 2005 show in New York City.
Long Nguyen and Leslie Jane Seymour attend the Marc by Marc Jacobs fall 2005 show in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

CAUSE DETERMINED: While many friends and former colleagues of Flaunt magazine cofounder and its longtime style director Long Nguyen are still grappling with the news of his recent death, the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner has determined the cause.

Long Nguyen’s death was a suicide due to “multiple self-inflicted stab and incised wounds,” according to Julie Bolcher, director of public affairs for the office of New York City’s chief medical examiner. In keeping with that agency’s longstanding practice, it only provides the cause and manner of a death, following an autopsy.

Meanwhile, friends and relatives of Nguyen are planning a memorial for him in New York, possibly at the end of this month or next month, his sister Dao Nguyen said earlier Thursday morning, before the medical examiner’s office had released the cause of death. She could not be reached for further comment Thursday afternoon.

Related Galleries

In an interview Tuesday, his sister stated that he was born in 1965 but she was uncertain of his age and the exact location of his death. In the interview, she said, “He died peacefully and on his terms,” adding he had been unwell.

The Vietnamese-born Nguyen, a Princeton University graduate, has been described as a thoughtful, learned and complicated individual, who wasn’t inclined to cave into any type of group-think. Nguyen had been making the rounds on the fashion scene for decades. Some knew him in his pre-Flaunt years, when he served as style director for Detour magazine in the mid- to late ’90s, helping to define the relaxed and accessible street style and grittier heroin chic ethos that was taking hold in the fashion industry. Earlier in his career, Nguyen opened the first public relations office for Dolce & Gabbana in New York. More recently, Nguyen had served as chief fashion critic at The Impression. After leaving that post, Nguyen had been working as a creative consultant.

Kaleidoscope Consulting founder Miki Higasa, who first met Nguyen in her days at Commes des Garcons when he was at Detour magazine years ago, said, “Long gave such a light-spirited and energetic persona and yet he had this very sharp and intelligent point of view of fashion. He was also a very generous and warm person.”

Nguyen’s sister Dao reaffirmed her hope Thursday that a book that Nguyen was said to be working on about the fashion industry from the 1980s on would be completed with the help of his friends.

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Hot Summer Bags

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cause of Death Determined for Flaunt Magazine's Cofounder Long Nguyen

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad