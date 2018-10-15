Kerry D. Chandler has been named chief human resources officer of Endeavor, formerly WME/IMG. She succeeds Carole Katz, who steps down after 18 years with Endeavor, retaining an advisory role with the company.

Most recently, Chandler was with Under Armour where she served as chief human resources officer. Earlier, she held senior executive h.r. roles with Christie’s International, the National Basketball Association, Disney and ESPN, among others.

“As Endeavor continues evolving and expanding, the human resources function and its role in maintaining an environment where our employees have the support and resources to really thrive and seize opportunities become more important than ever,” said Ariel Emanuel, chief executive officer of Endeavor. “Kerry brings incredible experience across all of the key drivers in creating, and sustaining, this type of environment on a global scale.”

Chandler has received numerous awards including being named a “Game Changer” among women in sports by the SportsBusiness Journal; one of “the Most Powerful Women in Business” by Black Enterprise, and BizWomen’s “Top 100 Business Women to Watch.”

Endeavor, whose companies include WME, IMG and UFC, is a global leader in sports, entertainment and fashion operating in more than 30 countries.