Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Kering Is Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Accessories

Gucci Unveils High Jewelry Collection With Campaign Fronted by Jessica Chastain

Business

What’s Selling This Spring? Printed and Brightly Colored Dresses, Wide-leg Trousers and Blazers

Chanel’s Podcast Returns for a Second Series With Maisie Williams, G-Dragon, Grimes and More

"Chanel Connects" will explore globally diverse topics with innovative talent from film, art, dance and music.

Chanel connects
Series two of 'Chanel Connects' Chanel

LONDON —Chanel Connects,” the podcast from the French luxury brand, is returning for a second installment with a new cast of creatives across film, art, dance, music and more.

Moving the conversation forward from the inaugural series, which focused on “what’s new in arts and culture,” season two will be exploring “what happens next” with industry figures including Maisie Williams, Grimes, Kehinde Wiley, Lil Buck, Honey Dijon, Anicka Yi, G- Dragon and Misan Harriman. 

The topics discussed in the podcast will vary from “Myth Making” with Harriman and Wiley; “Into the Metaverse” with Williams and Grimes; “The Comedy in Tragedy” with director Emerald Fennell and writer Gillian Flynn, and “Transforming Dance” with Lil Buck and David Hallberg. 

For the first time, two out of the eight episodes will be in Korean and French to reach a wider audience. All episodes are available on all streaming platforms and the brand’s own site.

Related Galleries

Yana Peel, global head of arts and culture at Chanel, said the series will offer “rare insight into the world’s most creative minds as they celebrate the brave ideas that move us forward. Their voices and bold ambitions are not only defining culture today but shaping the conversations of the future.”

Series two of 'Chanel Connects'
Series two of ‘Chanel Connects’ Chanel

In 2017, the brand ventured into the world of luxury fashion podcasts by launching 3.55, a fashion-focused series with friends and brand ambassadors of the house, including Keira Knightley, Sofia Coppola and Williams.

In episode one, “Into the Metaverse,” Williams opens up about the trials and tribulations of fame, revealing that she knew acting was going to be fulfilling, but “being famous could be really unfulfilling. And I just thought it was really important for people to, however you get famous, you realize that’s not the best part of it.”

“The big thing is the mental health aspect of the digital world. We sort of jumped into the deep end and people didn’t really consider how intense it’s going to be on social media and everything,” Grimes adds to Williams’ point.

In another, Fennell, who portrayed Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall in “The Crown,” discusses female violence with Flynn. “We have a vast appetite for cruelty, but it’s very different. I would say, and people don’t like to talk about it because it’s troubling, because we have to be good, because for society to work we all have to be good mothers, wives, but you know, the truth of it is, we’re not nice,” she says. 

In “The Power of Sound and Vision,” the Korean feature, musician G-Dragon reflects on creating “a new vision rather than following the trend of the era” with “Parasite” cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo.

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Hot Summer Bags

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

'Chanel Connects' Podcast Season Two Features

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad