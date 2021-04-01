Chanel and V Magazine are launching a limited-edition art book.

Through the lens of photography duo Inez and Vinoodh, the fashion house and independent magazine’s new $110 tome features three separate covers starring Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie of Blackpink and Margot Robbie.

The trio are all Chanel brand ambassadors and it will come as no surprise that they are dressed head-to-toe in Chanel’s spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection. Whitney Peak, Lily Collins, Precious Lee, Selma Blair, Chloë Sevigny, Cleo Wade and Lena Dunham also appear in the pricey book.

While this is their first book together, the relationship between Chanel, Inez & Vinoodh and V Magazine “runs deep,” according to V Magazine’s editor in chief Stephen Gan.

“We have all spent decades with a drive to inject fashion with grandeur,” he said. “With V and Inez & Vinoodh, that meant creating daring art with some of the most exciting fashion teams in the world. For Chanel, that meant bigger shows (from runway supermarkets to runway protests), bigger campaigns (with people like Martin Scorsese and Sofia Coppola behind the lens), and bigger icons (far too many to name here).”

In June 2020, complaints by V staff members and industry insiders surfaced regarding Gan’s racially insensitive and misogynistic comments throughout the years.

Last month, Chanel creative director Virginie Viard tapped Inez & Vinoodh to film Chanel’s fall 2021 rtw collection. Instead of the Grand Palais, it took place in the more intimate Castel, the Paris institution that has hosted numerous after parties during past fashion weeks. Their video sought to recapture the magic of Paris nightlife, shut down for many months in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The book is available from Thursday for pre-order on V’s website.

