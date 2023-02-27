Charles Finch, ‘A Rabbit’s Foot' to Stage Debut Power of Film Event

CURTAIN-UP: A Rabbit’s Foot, the film and culture publication launched by Charles Finch last year, is bounding into new territory with a debut symposium called “Power of Film.”

The two-day event will take place at The Royal Institution in London, in association with Giorgio Armani, with a lineup of panel discussions, master classes and figures from film, art, politics and culture set to speak.

The talks will focus on “the significant ways film has and will continue to change our world,” said Finch.

It starts Wednesday with Matthew Modine in conversation with the British film critic and author Jason Solomons.

Modine is currently starring as Atticus Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.

Later on Wednesday, Solomons will take to the stage again for a conversation with the British film and TV director Ken Loach, who is famous for his work that has consistently addressed significant social issues.

In the evening there will be a screening of “Rebel Without a Cause” at the Curzon Mayfair.

On Thursday, the playwright and screenwriter Sir Christopher Hampton and costume designer Sandy Powell will each hold master classes.

Other speakers will include “Baby Driver” and “Hot Fuzz” director Edgar Wright; documentary filmmaker Nick Broomfield, and the theater and film director Josie Rourke.

The move into events is an organic one for Finch and his publication.

A Rabbit’s Foot contains stories about film, art, culture and “confessions” from actors, writers and directors. It’s meant to be an insider’s look at the industry from a current, historical and international perspective.

It comes out three times a year and is aimed at cinéastes of all ages and backgrounds and those who are curious about the people behind the lens as well as the on-screen talent.

“I’m not trying to sell masses of advertising, I’m not trying to become a billionaire, and I do think there is an audience out there that still goes to bookshops and sees independent cinema,” Finch told WWD in an interview last year, adding that he was inspired by titles such as The Paris Review and The Atlantic.

The publication’s name comes from “A Moveable Feast,” where Ernest Hemingway describes a worn-out rabbit’s foot that still has the power to banish anxiety and bring good luck. Finch is hoping his new title will do both for himself and his readers.

A Rabbit’s Foot also has online and Instagram iterations, with updates on soon-to-be-released films and profiles of filmmakers.