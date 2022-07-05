Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: July 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Olivier Rousteing Brought 200 Sketches to Jean Paul Gaultier

Men's

Why American Men’s Designers Prefer Paris to New York

Fashion

Dior Couture Fall 2022

China’s Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First Globally Distributed Bilingual Title

From September, the magazine will be available in 70 cities in China, and 100 independent bookstores across more than 15 countries globally.

Jing Boran fronts the cover of
Jing Boran fronts the cover of Hao Magazine Issue 0 Courtesy

LONDON – China’s fashion publishing giant Huasheng Media is launching in September its first bilingual, and globally distributed fashion and lifestyle title: Hao Magazine.

The publisher said the new title, whose publishing permit is under the Shenzhen Women’s Federation, will release eight issues a year, with a focus on culture, fashion, lifestyle, and social responsibilities.

Chuxuan Feng, founder of Huasheng Media, said Hao, which means goodness in Chinese, aims to “introduce new perspectives on gender topics to the media community in China and tell China stories in terms of social progress in the present tense, unprecedentedly.

“By continuously curating world-class interviews and cutting-edge visual arts of consistent values around enduring themes of all times with caring for people in mind, we seek to convey the country’s pursuits in fields of fashion, culture, all-area creative contents and thereby national development to all readers in the Chinese community as well as educated readers rooted in different cultures across the world,” he added.

Related Galleries

The publisher released visuals online for its issue 0 on Tuesday, with Chinese actor Jing Boran fronting the cover. The 370-page issue, which is be distributed online and in a limited print run, also features seven editorials, two stories, and a series of feature reports. Over 30 artists and 60 industry professionals – including stylist Jojo Qian, men’s wear designer Xander Zhou, and photographers Trunk Xu and Yu Cong – contributed to this issue.

“They are curated to elaborate essentially three topics in the scope of China – evolving aesthetics in fashion design, the concept of goodwill as part of humanity, as well as approaches to perform corporate social responsibility,” Xuan said, adding that they also reflected “both the initial motivation of the Hao editorial team, which is to extract cultural aesthetics out of real world experience, and the cornerstone for a media entity to establish itself upon, which is to prevent the debasement of real world experience into hallucination and false ideas.”

Hao was originally scheduled to be revealed in April, but it was postponed due to fresh outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The magazine will be distributed in over 70 cities in China and its English version will be available in 100 independent bookstores across more than 15 countries.

Backed by one of China’s most prominent media conglomerates CMC Inc., Huasheng Media is also the producer behind the Chinese editions of T Magazine, The New York Times Travel Magazine, Kinfolk, WSJ Magazine, Wallpaper, Nylon, Drift, and Fathers Magazine.

Related:

Huasheng Media Taps Lucia Liu on New China-focused Magazine Launch

Shake-up Across China Editions of T, Wallpaper, WSJ.

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Hot Summer Bags

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

China's Huasheng Media Launches Hao, First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad