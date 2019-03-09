LONDON – Jiang Liu, chairman of Trends Media China and a pioneer in the Chinese fashion media scene has died in Beijing, according to multiple sources.

Liu died from acute leukemia at Peking Union Medical College Hospital, one source said. WWD has reached out to Trends Media for confirmation outside of normal business hours. As of writing, the company had not responded.

Liu, born in 1956, graduated from Capital Normal University in 1982, and began his journalism career in China Travel News working as a reporter from 1985 to 1993.

He co-founded Trends Media with Hong Wu also in 1993 and launched China’s first local high-end fashion magazine Trends, which later became the Chinese edition of Cosmopolitan.

As the government loosened its publishing policy in the late nineties, the company seized the opportunity to collaborate with international media outlets such as Hearst, Rogers Media to launch the Chinese edition of Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Men’s Health, Robb Report, National Geographic Traveler.

The company also launched vertical media brands such as Car, Trends Health, Cosmopolitan Bride, Harper’s Bazaar Men and Harper’s Bazaar Jewelry to cater to niche audiences.

“The group has been fighting against the current, riding the wind and breaking the waves. The driving force of progress comes from every Trends Media employees who fought on the frontline,” said Liu in his last public appearance at the company’s annual gala. “Time will not stop, nor will Trends Media. We will continue to create unlimited possibilities and continue to witness the changes in life and the birth of wonderful things.”