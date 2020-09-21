Chioma Nnadi is beginning the week in a new job, with Vogue boss Anna Wintour just informing staffers that she’s been appointed editor in chief of Vogue.com. Nnadi takes the helm from Stuart Emmrich, who revealed in June that he was stepping down after less than a year in the job to focus on book writing.

Nnadi has worked at Condé Nast-owned Vogue since 2010 — first as a fashion writer for the magazine, before becoming fashion news director of Vogue.com in 2014, where she worked closely with creative digital director Sally Singer until the latter’s departure late last year.

Prior to that, she was the style director at The Fader and wrote for Trace, an independent style magazine. She began her career on the features desk of the Evening Standard Magazine in her hometown of London.

As editor in chief of Vogue.com, Nnadi will oversee all of Vogue’s digital content and will be charged with continuing to grow traffic. According to SimilarWeb data, in August Vogue.com had 8.37 million total visits, compared to 37.9 million at Elle.com and 16.2 million at Bazaar.com. Vogue.com’s own figures showed that it has on average 13 million monthly visitors.

Nnadi’s years of experience at Vogue.com will no doubt help her in her new role. In contrast, Emmrich’s appointment raised some eyebrows in media circles due to his lack of digital experience. Prior to the L.A. Times, where he was assistant managing editor overseeing lifestyle coverage for just under a year, he spent 16 years at The New York Times. Seven of those were as Styles editor, becoming an editor at large in 2017.

“We know how brilliant she is, what a wonderful writer and editor, and what a supportive colleague,” Wintour said of Nnadi in an e-mail Monday morning seen by WWD. “She looks in unexpected places and all over the world to find out who is doing the best work and who we should be celebrating. She is focused on the future and understands that Vogue needs to reach new audiences and do so in new ways. She respects our iconic past but is not tied to old traditions. Chioma is an amazing.”

