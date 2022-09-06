×
Chloe Bailey to Star in Saks’s Fall Campaign

She will perform at a private Saks celebration Thursday night.

Chloe Bailey is featured in Saks
Chloe Bailey is featured in Saks Fifth Avenue's fall campaign wearing LaQuan Smith. courtesy shot

Saks Fifth Avenue will launch a fall campaign featuring Chloe Bailey, the 24-year-old singer, songwriter, producer and actress.

For the season, Saks is celebrating fall fashion trends from both well-known designers and emerging brands.

The fall campaign features content across Saks-owned channels and partner-owned editorial platforms. Components include videos and interviews that can been seen on Saks’ social media channels, in dedicated e-mails and on The Edit, the Saks online editorial hub for fashion news and style inspiration.

“The Saks fall campaign honors the best in luxury fashion and ties back to our mission of helping customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Our goal is to show how this season’s fun, bold and colorful trends can be approachable and worn in everyday life,” said Emily Essner, chief marketing officer of Saks.

“Chloe is the perfect partner to effortlessly show off our selection of fall trends because of her playful personality and chic style, both on and off the red carpet,” she added.

To further celebrate the start of the fall season and New York Fashion Week, Saks will host an exclusive celebration on Thursday co-hosted by chief executive officer Marc Metrick, and Bailey will also perform live.

The Saks It List, which highlights the biggest styles and trends, will focus on leather separates, the slip dress, tall shaft boots, platforms and the crescent bag. In The Edit, Bailey shares how she makes her own rules for fashion, what sparks her creativity and discusses her style and career evolution. She is photographed wearing a matching bandeau, legging and jacket set from LaQuan Smith, a body-hugging dress from Monot and designs from Khaite and Gianvito Rossi. She is also featured in a video that can be seen on the Saks Instagram and YouTube channels. In the video, she reviews runway looks from Alaia, Burberry, Balmain and Isabel Marant, using only emojis.

“I’m still developing my personal style. Every. Single. Day. Fashion’s about evolution and figuring out what makes you feel best in that moment. People can definitely expect evolution from me in the coming years. As I get older, I’m learning to just let the confidence in myself speak for me,” said Bailey.

Fall ads will run in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, T Magazine, and The New York Times.

 

