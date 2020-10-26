Chris Giglio has returned to Rubenstein Associates as managing director, leading its crisis management department, the company said Monday.

In his new role, which he begins on Nov. 9, he’ll provide strategic counsel, and crisis planning to a diverse portfolio of clients across sectors, including fashion and retail, finance, media, entertainment, technology, real estate, sports, health care and education and culture.

He joins from Kekst CNC, part of Publicis Groupe, where he was a partner for a little under a year. Prior to that he was a president at corporate and crisis practice HL Strategic Solutions, where he worked with the likes of Tory Burch, PVH Corp. and Eataly. He also represented Shepard Smith, in connection with his recent departure from Fox News, as well as New York Yankees manager Brian Cashman.

Giglio is no stranger to Rubenstein, having worked there as a vice president, counseling corporate and legal clients. That stint ended in 2007.

He has also held positions at investigations firm Kroll Associates; NBC News, where he served as an investigative producer on “Dateline;” the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., and has worked in Asia and the Middle East.

“Now more than ever, clients face tough issues and decisions, in crisis situations but also as they lead their businesses minute by minute,” said Giglio. “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to join the talented team at Rubenstein, to help clients manage these situations strategically and successfully.”

Steven Rubenstein, president of Rubenstein, added of Giglio that “his judgment, wisdom and deep experience will add meaningful value across our teams and to our clients as they navigate complex situations.”

