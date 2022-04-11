Christian Dior’s New Ads, 5 Things to Know About BeReal

SISTER ACT: Dior’s pre-fall campaign is all about the sisterhood.

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s collection, inspired by school uniforms, is worn by a group of models, including house favorites Sofia Steinberg and Maryel Uchida, in a series of group portraits by South African photographer Alice Mann — in line with Chiuri’s commitment to working exclusively with female imagemakers on her photo shoots.

The cast also includes Naomi Ekindi Dioh, Greta Hofer, Jiali Zhao, Isheja Morella, Manuela Sanchez and Emi Stankovic.

The models pose against a plain, gray garage-like backdrop in outfits including ponchos, kilts and jackets made from the same yellow tartan as the dress that South Korean pop star Jisoo wore to the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week in March, drawing comparisons with the lead character Cher in the ‘90s film classic “Clueless.”

The Dior pre-fall 2022 campaign. Alice Mann/Courtesy of Dior

But Chiuri gave her schoolgirl outfits a more tomboyish twist, with white shirts and black ties, skater shorts and dungaree dresses.

Some outfits and Dior Book Tote bags were printed with a circular stamp inspired by those found on burlap bags — a nod to the origins of founder Christian Dior, whose family owned a fertilizer business. Chiuri turned them into symbols of sisterhood with the motto “L’union fait la force,” or “Strength through unity.”

The campaign, which breaks on April 10 in China, was art directed by Fabien Baron, who also helmed the accompanying film. It was styled by Elin Svahn, with Peter Philips in charge of makeup and Paul Hanlon doing hair. — JOELLE DIDERICH

GETTING REAL: ByteDance’s TikTok blew up in popularity during the pandemic, taking some of the attention away from Instagram, part of Meta. Now, another social media app, BeReal, is becoming the go to app at colleges around the U.S. — in a similar way to how Facebook got off the ground — and is expected to only continue to grow its following globally.

The app is viewed as casual version of Instagram. BeReal

Here are five facts to know about the app du jour.

How it works

Described by the app’s founders as “a new and unique way to discover who your friends really are in their daily life,” everyday at a different time, everyone is notified simultaneously to capture and share two photos of what they are doing at that specific time through their front and back facing phone camera lens in two minutes.

It’s not brand new

The app was founded in 2020 by Alexis Barreyat and Kévin Perreau in Paris and raised around $36 million in funds in June 2021 from VC firms such as Andreessen Horowitz and Accel Partners, according to various media reports. But it is only recently that it has surged in popularity outside of its native France, clocking in more than 1 million downloads globally in February, particularly among college students, which it has targeted via sponsored clubs and events on campuses across the U.S.

It’s viewed as a casual version of Instagram

While some Instagram users carefully curate their feed and edit their pictures with an array of filters, the way BeReal works means that the images are more raw, unglamorous and, as it says on the tin, “real.” Fitting in with this theme, there are no filters or “like” functions to be found on the app. “After being tired and annoyed with all the bulls–t on social media, I decided to launch my own,” cofounder Barreyat wrote in a LinkedIn post at the time of BeReal’s official launch back in 2020, explaining his reasons for creating the app. “No like, no followers, no ads, no filters, just what my friends are doing, in the most authentic way possible.”

You can’t just view content



While on many social media apps, including TikTok and Instagram, you can view other users’ photographs and videos without having to post anything yourself, that is not the case with BeReal. It requires users to post some photographs in order to see other users’ content.

Retakes are not a secret

So much planning can go behind certain Instagram users’ posts in order to capture the perfect shot, even though in many cases they are trying to give the impression that it is a natural, spontaneous photograph. But on BeReal this is much harder to do as users will be notified how many retakes it took to get the perfect shot. They will also be notified if the photographs are late in being posted. — KATHRYN HOPKINS