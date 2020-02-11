Jones New York has tapped an iconic face for its spring 2020 campaign.

Cindy Crawford, the supermodel-turned-entrepreneur, will appear in the upcoming global ad campaign that breaks Feb. 15. It will be launched with a kickoff event in New York on March 3, where Crawford and Dress for Success will participate.

Jones New York, which was reintroduced at retail for the fall 2016 after a short hiatus, is sold at such stores as Dillard’s, Hudson Bay and Lord & Taylor and the recently relaunched jny.com, which was developed with e-commerce partner Toula.

“The classically styled women’s brand has been put through a modern designer filter,” said Natasha Fishman, executive vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group, which acquired the Jones New York brand from Sycamore Partners in 2015. “We brought it back to market in fall 2016. We’ve been out there doing really good things with the brand. We’ve expanded into new categories. We’ve shored up our core categories,” she said.

She explained that Jones New York’s primary target is a modern woman who leads a multifaceted life. Her lifestyle requires that her wardrobe be versatile and take her from day to night.

“She always looks polished. These are classic pieces: The classic white shirt, the classic pencil skirt, the classic blazer, it has a tailored style,” said Fishman. She also said it’s a “go-to” brand for young people coming out of college and their audience has embraced the sportswear aspect of the brand, as well.

The Jones New York sportswear is licensed to Global Brands Group.

In addition to sportswear, the Jones New York brand includes footwear, accessories, hosiery, eyewear, watches, jewelry and some bed and bath. “This is one of the brands that we just had a lot of interest in and continued interest in. It’s trusted and appeals to a wide audience because of its classic styling,” said Fishman.

Fishman said Crawford was selected because she “embodies the spirit of the Jones New York woman.”

“From supermodel to super entrepreneur, Cindy is a trailblazer who defined industry standards and forged a new path for women,” she said.

“I’m excited to work with Jones New York, an iconic American brand that I’ve always admired,” said Crawford. “They recognize women’s busy schedules and cater to their needs; whether it’s a meeting, kid’s soccer game, date night, or girl’s night out, not only are the clothes stylish and comfortable, but they can take you from day to night, weekday to weekend. I am excited to unveil the spring 2020 campaign in partnership with Dress for Success, an organization I strongly support.”

Coinciding with International Women’s Month, Jones New York and Crawford will partner with the nonprofit Dress for Success, an international organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive at work and in life. Together, they will host various events during the year including panels with Dress for Success’ clients. The panels will feature intimate conversations aimed toward uplifting, instilling confidence and encouraging women to be the ceo of their own lives.

Fishman said there will be a charitable contribution to Dress for Success, as well.

The Jones New York ads were shot in Los Angeles by Boo George and styled by Daniel Packar. The ads, along with video, will appear on digital channels and social media.

“Bringing in an iconic face into our campaign helps elevate this brand and helps validate its place within the fashion conversation,” said Fishman.