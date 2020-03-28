Staffers across American Media are getting a drastic pay reduction as company leadership cites economic pressure caused by the coronavirus.

The company, owned and operated by David Pecker and seemingly struggling for the last year or more with dipping circulation numbers, a presidential scandal and executive scandal, and now an apparently stalled sale, told staff that they will be receiving a pay-cut of 23 percent because of pressure on the business caused by the coronavirus. American Media, which last year went from being incorporated to an LLC, is best known for its celebrity news and gossip titles like The Enquirer, Us Weekly, and InTouch, among others.

Becca Strassberg, a senior editor at Us Weekly, wrote of the pay cut on Twitter, saying she and everyone else with the company was notified without warning by email on Saturday afternoon. She estimated that the cut would mean a reduction in salary of at least $15,000 for AMI workers, “putting us well below the New York state minimum.” The minimum pay for full-time salaried work in New York City is $58,500 for companies with 11 or more employees, after the Department of Labor increased wages last year.

“The email doesn’t tell us when, if ever, our salaries will be restored,” Starssberg wrote.

The email doesn't tell us when, IF EVER, our salaries will be restored. For most of us that's a loss of over $15,000, putting us well below the NY State Minimum. (2/4) — Becca Strassberg (@strassbooger) March 28, 2020

View Gallery Related Gallery Feel Good Fashion from Fall 2020: Fantasy

A company representative could not be immediately reached for comment.

In February, AMI laid off the entire New York staff of Men’s Journal, as WWD reported, and cut the magazine’s print schedule to six issues a year from 10. The company was said to be moving all operations for the title to Carlsbad, Calif., combining it with operations of the Adventures Sports Network, which has a few publications dedicated to non-traditional sports, like biking and snowboarding. AMI acquired that publisher early last year.

Around that same time, Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and chief executive officer and separately the owner of The Washington Post, publicly accused Pecker’s company of “extortion” in its attempt to gain leverage over him through its discovery of an extra-marital affair the billionaire was having. Bezos linked it to coverage by The Post around American Media’s payouts to women who had had affairs with President Donald Trump, affairs that were at risk of coming to light during his presidential campaign.

Not long after these accusations by Bezos, American Media said it was selling The National Enquirer for $100 million to Hudson Media, operated by James Cohen, part of the family that founded Hudson News Distributors. The deal included the U.S. and U.K. versions of the title, as well as other gossip titles The Globe and National Examiner, and American Media said at the time the titles collectively pull in $30 million in revenue annually.

But that sale is, a year later, still yet to close. According to a report in The Daily Beast, Saturday’s pay cut has staff on guard for worse things to come. A former editor for The National Enquirer told The Daily Beast the publication was already “on a ventilator.”

Coronavirus is expected to take a sizable bite this year out of advertising spend in media, from newspapers and magazines to TV, as marketing spend tends to be the first thing brands pull back on when financial difficulties arise. Despite most online news operations seeing a huge uptick in traffic as people in the U.S. and elsewhere are ordered to stay indoors to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, it is not translating to an increase in ad sales for anyone, not even advertising giants like Google and Facebook. Both companies have advised that their advertising revenue will decrease, at least in the near term.

For More, See:

Playboy Magazine Ceases Print Edition After 66 years

Coronavirus Causes Dip in Podcast Listening

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, P.R. Firms Feel the Pain