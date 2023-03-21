Claire Goodwin Expands Consultancy Agency Into the U.S. Market

OVER THE POND: Beauty communications consultancy agency Claire Goodwin Consultancy is expanding into New York City this spring.

Claire Goodwin, founder and chief executive officer of the agency, started her company in 2018 as a reaction to the industry shifting from traditional communications and into a more digital first approach.

“My first client was Hermès Parfum and Beauty and since then I have built a carefully curated portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, considering each unique story, positioning and vision,” said Goodwin, whose roster of brands now includes Augustinus Bader, Ouai, Westman Atelier, Glossier, Stella by Stella McCartney, The Nue Co. and more.

“This expansion into the U.S. is indicative of our long-term ambition to becoming a leading global integrated communications agency that offers brands a streamlined global strategy and propelled by the trusted relationships we have with current clients,” she added.

The Skin Activator from Westman Atelier Courtesy of Westman Atelier

The New York arm of the agency will be launching with Rose Inc., a biotech company founded by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in partnership with Amyris; Stella by Stella McCartney, and Slip, an Australian antiaging silk brand created by Fiona Stewart.

CGC will also be collaborating with its existing clients on their global strategy.

The move into the U.S. market is driven by the brand’s that Goodwin works with.

“New York City is a key city in any brand’s growth and retail trajectory. In a way, the U.S. and U.K. are complimentary, any strategy should incorporate both markets, for greater impact,” Goodwin said.

The agency deals in events, conscious social endorsements, meaningful and creative content programs and partnerships, as well as community building with brands, influencer marketing and 360 communication strategies.

Goodwin will oversee both London and New York teams alongside chief strategy officer Dominique Temple with support from communications and strategic consultant Bec Wilson.

“Claire and her team have been a vital part of Rose inc.’s press strategy and brand growth and we’re thrilled she’s expanding to the U.S. market. Claire’s keen understanding of the beauty industry and luxury markets has made her a dynamic partner for our brand and it was inevitable that her talent would carry her across the Atlantic. We’re thrilled to be a part of this journey with her,” said Caroline Hadfield, president and CEO of Rose Inc.

Charles Rosier, cofounder and CEO of Augustinus Bader, said the agency has been intrinsic partners in helping the brand grow locally and globally.

“They excel in building a powerful community around a brand and implement strategic initiatives and partnerships, ensuring our brand remains the leader in clean, science-backed skincare,” he added.

Goodwin studied business at Bristol University and started her career with Estée Lauder Cos. at Bobbi Brown and Jo Malone, where she was leading the communications for the U.K. and EMEA, overseeing the brand identity, ideating their global ambassador program and leading the communications strategy.