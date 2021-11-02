CNN to Debut New Podcast on Princess Diana

CNN is hoping to make a splash in a crowded space with a new podcast on Princess Diana.

Joining “The Crown,” in which Elizabeth Debicki will be the latest incarnation of Princess Diana in the show, and “Spencer,” the upcoming movie starring Kristen Stewart, is the new podcast “When Diana Met,” hosted by longtime podcaster Aminatou Sow and airing Nov. 10. Instead of a dramatization, Sow plans to take listeners inside some of Princess Diana’s most notable meetings with public figures, politicians, dignitaries and celebrities to reveal often-overlooked truths and misunderstandings about her life. Some of the episodes explore iconic moments, like when she danced with John Travolta or introduced Prince William to the world, while others focus on quieter, less-known moments.

“The space is very crowded right now because it’s a big commemorative year. What distinguishes our podcast from the fray is that it is very personal and it is not really focused on the glitz and the glamour,” said Sow. “We are in this moment of reexamining a lot of the ways that we have treated public figures and in the case of Princess Diana — someone who died very, very young a long time ago — there is still a lot of opacity around who she is so we really wanted to look at a lot of these pivotal moments in her life to see what they can tell us about where she was at in her life, but more importantly where the public was at in how we were perceiving her.”

The first episode is titled “When Diana Met Camilla” and explores the first meeting between the two with guest Candice Carty-Williams, author of “Queenie.” Other guests in the series include Sam McKnight, Princess Diana’s hairstylist, and journalist Andrew Morton, the former tabloid journalist who penned the biography “Diana: Her True Story.”

“When Diana Met” is part of CNN’s podcast lineup as it looks to beef up its audio offering as podcasts surged in popularity during the pandemic. Also in the lineup is “Tug of War,” which sees CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward travel across the world to meet the people on the front lines of battles for democracy.

FOR MORE, SEE:

2021 Media Moves: Layoffs at Genius Media and More

What Dotdash’s Acquisition of Meredith Could Mean for Its Print Titles

Media People: Dawn Davis, Editor in Chief of Bon Appétit