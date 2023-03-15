Coach Celebrates the Tabby Bag in Multimedia Campaign

The Tabby bag has become a perennial bestseller for Coach. So it’s not so much of a stretch for the brand to home in on the silhouette for its latest campaign.

But while the bag may look familiar, both its look and its messaging have been updated to appeal to a younger customer.

For the spring campaign, entitled “In My Tabby,” Coach brought an eclectic group of ambassadors together including Lil Nas X, Camila Mendes, Koki and Wu JinYan.

Directed and photographed by Charlotte Wales, the campaign includes both still images and videos intended to celebrate the spirit of individuality.

Koki in one of the stills from the campaign.

In the films, Lil Nas X explores his future creative aspirations; Camila Mendes shares her story of embracing her multiple selves as a Brazilian American actress; Koki sheds light on trying new paths in life, and Wu JinYan discusses turning career challenges into opportunities.

“I’ve always believed that fashion should be about more than only style, it should be about community, and creating safe spaces where people feel free to express themselves,” said Coach creative director Stuart Vevers. “‘In My Tabby’ brings together our Coach family and collaborators to celebrate stories of creativity and courage that embody our vision for Coach to inspire people to fully express all of who they are.”

Camila Mendes

“In My Tabby” is the latest iteration of Coach’s Courage to Be Real campaign, which launched last fall, and is “focused on inspiring courageous self-expression and exploring all of who you are,” added Sandeep Seth, Coach global chief marketing officer and North America president. “Today, we are only at the start of this journey, aiming to disrupt the traditional approach of putting the brand at the center of everything, instead shifting our focus to the consumer. Our goal is to create an emotional connection with Coach’s consumers through storytelling rooted in insights about their lives.”

Wu JinYan

The campaign will include a series of pop-ups and activations where consumers can explore the full range of the Tabby bag in person as well as a metaverse experience for Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week later this month where users can interact with digital artists and collect Coach Tabby wearables designed in collaboration with AR fashion platform Zero10. The company is also introducing a Made to Order Tabby service where customers can choose their leather, colors and hardware for a customized experience.

The new Tabby is an update of an archival bag from the ‘70s reimagined by Vevers.