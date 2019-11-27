Coco Rocha has signed on to be represented by Women Management in New York.

The 31-year-old Canadian-born model had taken a step back from New York representation in 2016 after working with many of the big agencies and finding them lacking in different ways. Earlier in her career she was represented by agencies including Supreme Management, Elite Model Management, IMG Models, and Wilhelmina in New York.

With the team in place at Women (including a senior agent Rocha has known and worked with for 12 years with her representation in Paris), she decided to sign with them. She has been and is currently represented at Women for her Paris representation.

Rocha’s own management firm, Nomad Management, will continue to represent her worldwide, helping oversee the other 10 regional agencies that represent Rocha in various cities. Nomad serves as her “mother agency.”

Rocha, who is brand director for Nomad, works with models to help them develop strategies for their careers and has been an advocate for models rights and financial transparency in the modeling agency.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Coco Rocha Talks Financial Transparency in the Modeling World

Coco Rocha Caught in Model Wars