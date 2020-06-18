Colin Kaepernick is teaming with Medium.

The civil rights activist and former San Francisco 49er quarterback has joined its board, the blogging platform and publisher announced today. He’s the first person of color to sit on the board.

Medium also plans to partner with Kaepernick Publishing, the company set up by Kaepernick last year, to create content focused on race and civil rights in America.

“Colin’s voice and actions have led the discussion on racial justice, and the world is finally catching up to him,” said Medium chief executive officer and Twitter cofounder Evan Williams, adding that they have been in talks for some time. “He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity as an activist and athlete has inspired so many. We’ve enjoyed collaborating with Colin so far, and look forward to tapping into his perspective, as a partner and leader.”

Kaepernick will be writing stories and collaborating on editorial features for two of Medium’s brands, Level and Momentum, on anti-Black racism and civil rights. He will also interview high-profile leaders, activists and athletes, and create content from these interviews that will live on Medium.

Level describes itself as speaking to the unique issues faced by Black and brown men, while Momentum was launched earlier this month to amplify the voices dedicated to dismantling anti-Black racism. According to Medium, it has 170 million monthly readers across all platforms.

“I am excited for Kaepernick Publishing to partner with Medium to continue to elevate Black voices in the news and publishing industry,” said Kaepernick, who is planning to publish his memoir through his new publishing house. “I also look forward to creating new opportunities and avenues for Black writers and creators with my new role as a board member.”

Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 when he was a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers by kneeling during the national anthem at football games to protest racial injustice and police brutality. He has been a free agent since 2017 and later filed a grievance, alleging the NFL colluded to keep him and Eric Reid off the field. That was settled last year for an undisclosed amount.

Amid national protests over the police killing of George Floyd and other unarmed Black people and centuries of systemic racism, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell this month admitted it was wrong for not listening to NFL players’ racism concerns earlier and encouraged teams this week to sign Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s going to take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said during an interview with ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”