Condé Nast chief executive officer Bob Sauerberg is out after nearly 20 years with the publisher.

The company said it is looking outside the company for a ceo with “global experience” and that Jonathan Newhouse is also set to step down from his current role of ceo of Condé Nast International to become chairman. Both will continue in their current roles until a new ceo is found, according to an internal memo from the board, and Sauerberg will even continue to have a seat on the board of Reddit, which is owned by Condé parent Advance Media.

Wolfgang Blau, president of CNI, is also remaining in his position, and the company on the whole is planning, for now, to continue being headquartered in New York and London. The search for a new ceo to lead a newly combined company is expected to take three to six months, but its unclear is anyone has been approached yet. Sauerberg and Newhouse could not be reached for comment.

In the memo, Newhouse noted Sauerberg’s work over the years has included the launch of Conde Nast Entertainment, a digital production studio that just got a new president after a six month search, and said he “helped steer Condé Nast through a time of enormous transformation in his distinguished 18 year career at the company,” which included five Pulitzer Prize wins and

The moves come as a result of the two halves of Condé being combined officially into one entity, but also seem tied to Sauerberg’s inability to get Condé on steady ground over the last few years. Unfortunately for Sauerberg, his eight years as ceo coincided with an extreme period of change for traditional media as digital and social took over reader habits, but Condé was also slow on the uptake — choosing to drastically cut costs by eliminating staff and the operations of many magazines without a clear strategy for overhauling the company into a digital publisher, not the print one it’s been for a century.