Condé Nast is beefing up its entertainment division, hiring Reginald Williams as senior vice president of programming.

Williams comes from Ambrosia For Heads, a hip-hop lifestyle digital media company he founded. Prior to that, he held senior-level roles at BET and MTV.

Based in New York, he’ll focus on global digital programming, including Condé Nast Entertainment’s podcast team and video and will report to CNE’s president Oren Katzeff.

“His entrepreneurial instincts and network insights will catapult CNE into its next phase of growth as we aggressively increase our video offerings globally,” said Katzeff, who in typical press release-speak praised Williams’ “entrepreneurial instincts” and “network insights,” proclaiming that these will “catapult CNE into its next phase of growth.”

Video is the company’s main area of investment and growth as it shifts from being a print publisher of magazines to a digital publisher for the Internet. It produces around 400 videos annually and in recent months, CNE created a new Hollywood-specific video destination on Vanity Fair’s channel, introduced a video documentary series with The New Yorker and launched a GQ Sports channel on YouTube.