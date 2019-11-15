LONDON — Condé Nast France president Yves Bougnon is stepping down from the role he took on last year, and will be replaced by Javier Pascual del Olmo, whose appointment is effective as of December.

An announcement was made to staff Friday.

“Yves has overseen the growth of the digital revenues in France and of the video formats, particularly related to GQ and Vogue. He has also reinvigorated Vanity Fair under Joseph Ghosn’s new editorship,” said Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast’s global chief operating officer and president.

The company said that Bougnon is leaving “to explore new opportunities” and declined to give further comment.

Previously del Olmo led Condé Nast Spain and was also responsible for growing new markets such as Mexico and Latin America by hiring leadership teams and defining the company’s growth strategy.

“During his years at the helm of the company, Javier has overseen the launch of iconic titles such as Vanity Fair, Condé Nast Traveler, AD and Glamour magazine. Javier was also instrumental in the creation of Vogue’s first Masters Degree in Fashion by Spain’s prestigious university Carlos III, which subsequently developed into the Condé Nast College Spain,” added Blau.