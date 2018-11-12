Condé Nast’s chief communications officer is on her way out.

Cameron Blanchard, who almost exactly three years ago joined Condé from NBC Universal after more than 20 years there, is leaving the company. Although it sounds like Blanchard already has another gig lined up, she declined to specify and declined to give a statement. She is being succeeded by Joe Libonati, previously vice president of communications, who has been with the publisher for about six years and is also an alum of NBC Universal.

Bob Sauerberg, president and chief executive of Condé, noted that Libonati “is a big part” of how the company is communicating its change “into a full-fledged media company.”

The executive change comes right after Kim Kelleher, Condé’s chief business officer for Wired and a few other titles, resigned only a few weeks after Fred Santarpia, Condé’s chief digital officer, left. At least three members of his relatively small digital team left before him. Earlier this year, Dawn Ostroff, president of Condé Nast Entertainment, left to become chief content officer of Spotify. All of these executives have yet to be permanently replaced. Jill Weiskopf, who works in corporate communications for the publisher and took over on an interim basis at Vogue over the summer when the title’s dedicated communications lead left, is also said to be staying at the brand permanently while continuing to work at the corporate level.

Elsewhere, Condé is expanding its branding agency, bringing in a longtime advertising executive to lead additional work with brands and advertisers, while it aims to further consolidate its magazine operations, something that’s been shrinking for most of the last decade in the face of shifting consumer habits and all but a few advertisers relying more on digital advertising, in all its forms. Condé is in the process of selling W, Brides and Golf magazines, but seems in no particular rush for deals.

Over the last decade or so, Condé has turned Self and Teen Vogue into online-only brands, folded the web site of Epicurious into Bon Appétit, and closed a slew of magazines, including Lucky, Men’s Vogue, Vogue Living, Vitals, Details, Jane, House & Garden and Mademoiselle, among others.

A lot of these changes come not only as Condé works to shift from a century in print publishing to a digital game, but also as the company’s operations in the U.S. are increasingly consolidated with Condé Nast International, after always operating as separate halves of the company’s publishing empire. Just this year, Conde Nast Traveller is being consolidated into the U.K. operation, the product and technology teams across the Atlantic are being combined to operate jointly and even the new branding agency will be in partnership with CNI.

For More, See:

Glamour Said Next to Go All-Digital

Condé Nast Sale of W Magazine No Longer Imminent

Condé Nast Expanding Branding Agency Under New Director